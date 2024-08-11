QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,775. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $153.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.