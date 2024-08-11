QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,486 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,486 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5,605.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 43,328 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 147,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,702,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,544,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197 and have sold 147,988 shares worth $5,991,759. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,219,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,620. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

