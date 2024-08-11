QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,473 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,473 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 222,846 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.08. 966,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,515. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.03 and a 52 week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

