QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,528 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 970,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,047,000. CWM LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 288.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $39.56. 2,071,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

