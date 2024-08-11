QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 932 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after buying an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,698,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.79.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,845 shares of company stock worth $3,404,515. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $270.26. 958,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,021. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $277.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

