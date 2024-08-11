QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,422 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Primoris Services by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 578,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after buying an additional 227,916 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Primoris Services stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.26. 514,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,475. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $778,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,281 shares in the company, valued at $10,502,429.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $663,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $778,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,429.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

