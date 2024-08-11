QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $119.43. 803,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,365. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.70. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

