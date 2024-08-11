QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $9.81 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,127 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,845,958,000 after buying an additional 151,311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,960,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $316,261,000 after purchasing an additional 192,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,910,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,601,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,372,000 after purchasing an additional 181,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 30.4% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,969,000 after purchasing an additional 371,061 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,294. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $184.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.10.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

