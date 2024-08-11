QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSL stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.15. 257,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,838. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $443.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $411.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,948 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.