QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,265,000 after acquiring an additional 923,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,324,000 after acquiring an additional 544,482 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1,544.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after buying an additional 444,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Teradyne by 13,540.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after buying an additional 416,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,255 shares of company stock worth $859,269 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $121.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,779. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.40. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.93.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

