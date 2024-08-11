QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.15. 5,534,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,943. The firm has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $118.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

