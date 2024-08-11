QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 17.6% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth $4,609,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 39.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in MetLife by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.77.
MetLife Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. 2,017,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,339. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.
MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
