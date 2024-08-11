QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 17.6% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth $4,609,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 39.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in MetLife by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.77.

MetLife Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. 2,017,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,339. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.