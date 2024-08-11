QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,227 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,205. The company has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $32.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UBS

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.