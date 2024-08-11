QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 33,789 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after buying an additional 35,309 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.91. 2,664,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,416. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.81. The company has a market capitalization of $193.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

