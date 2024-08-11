QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,981 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Twist Bioscience worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 110,036 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 944,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,882. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.80. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $47,120.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,138.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,139 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $205,200.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,748.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $47,120.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,327 shares of company stock valued at $978,760. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

