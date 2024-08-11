QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,755 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LMT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $551.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,942. The firm has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $562.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $485.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.