Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Manitex International, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manitex International in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Manitex International’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Manitex International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Manitex International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday.

Manitex International Stock Down 5.2 %

Manitex International stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $77.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manitex International by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 84,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.