Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.84. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $12.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2025 earnings at $11.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.93 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.47.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $155.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.09. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.