Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.84. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $12.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2025 earnings at $11.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.93 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.47.
Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.5 %
NYSE BLDR opened at $155.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.09. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS.
Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
