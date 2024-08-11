Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KPTI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $100.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.21.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $360,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,209. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,279,081 shares of company stock worth $1,237,898. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.