Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) Lowered by Clarus Securities

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Clarus Securities cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foraco International in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Foraco International’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Foraco International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Foraco International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Foraco International stock opened at C$2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$227.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.30. Foraco International has a 52-week low of C$1.59 and a 52-week high of C$3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.76.

About Foraco International

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

