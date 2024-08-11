Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Decreased by Analyst

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Celsius in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CELH. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.79.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $38.08 on Friday. Celsius has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.99.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after buying an additional 324,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth $134,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth $563,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

