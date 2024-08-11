Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $205,402.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,769.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,520 shares of company stock worth $208,611. 35.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

