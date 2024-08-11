Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics plc Boosted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.46). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 404.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

BCYC stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $992.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,555 shares of company stock valued at $89,460 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

