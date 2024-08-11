Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Boosted by Wedbush

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AppLovin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.95.

Shares of APP opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.31. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $91.91.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,997,905.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,225,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at $693,468,938.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,709,742 shares of company stock worth $1,477,073,771. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AppLovin by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

