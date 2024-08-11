Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Decreased by Analyst

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 89bio in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.48). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.77) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. 89bio has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $767.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in 89bio by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in 89bio by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in 89bio by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

