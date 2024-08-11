Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.95.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$7.51 and a 12-month high of C$10.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

