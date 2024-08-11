pzETH (PZETH) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

pzETH (PZETH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. pzETH has a total market capitalization of $51.91 million and $93,131.18 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pzETH has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pzETH token can now be purchased for $3,077.90 or 0.05037297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About pzETH

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 40,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 40,720.28608421. The last known price of pzETH is 3,051.54770425 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $19,004.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

