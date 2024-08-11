Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 69.59%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance
PXS stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
