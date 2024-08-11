PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUBM. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Get PubMatic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PUBM

PubMatic Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,047,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,477. The company has a market capitalization of $702.02 million, a P/E ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81. PubMatic has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $25.36.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $468,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $468,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,324 shares of company stock worth $2,394,449 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 28,255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 290,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 28.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after buying an additional 228,190 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 92.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211,520 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.