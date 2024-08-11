PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PUBM. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PUBM

PubMatic Trading Down 28.3 %

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

Shares of PUBM stock traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.06. 4,047,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,477. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81. The company has a market cap of $702.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.44.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $468,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,324 shares of company stock worth $2,394,449 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $1,412,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $1,249,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 87,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,073.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.