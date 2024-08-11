PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $31.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.85.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 725,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $42.14.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Choreo LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.