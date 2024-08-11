Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.23 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.23, Briefing.com reports. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 193.17%. The company had revenue of $132.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3184.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Prothena Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74. Prothena has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

