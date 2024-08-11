Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PGNY. JMP Securities started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Progyny from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $42.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Progyny had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

