Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.46. 9,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,687. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 13.11.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.