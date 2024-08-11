ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.61 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

ProAssurance Trading Up 16.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 590,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,682. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

