Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Prime Medicine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.09.

NYSE:PRME opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. Prime Medicine has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRME. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prime Medicine by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,126,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 133,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

