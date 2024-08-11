Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-4.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.460 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PBH. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.25.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 274,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.