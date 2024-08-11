Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.400-4.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.40-4.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.25.

PBH stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 274,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,038. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

