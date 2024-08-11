Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Lowered to C$101.00 at National Bankshares

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$111.00 to C$101.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBH. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$112.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$112.00.

Premium Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE PBH traded down C$0.54 on Friday, reaching C$86.05. The company had a trading volume of 55,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,130. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$84.66 and a 1 year high of C$113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$91.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.62%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

