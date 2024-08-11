PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $880.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.33%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PRA Group

In related news, Director Geir Olsen acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,332.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,332.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,708,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,061,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 77,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 293,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 193,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

