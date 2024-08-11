Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Poseida Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of PSTX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. 400,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,494. The stock has a market cap of $274.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.01% and a negative net margin of 127.48%. Research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 965,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,310 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 177.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 280.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.