Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $347.22.

Get Pool alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pool

Pool Trading Down 0.4 %

POOL traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.21. The stock had a trading volume of 252,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,929. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Pool has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Institutional Trading of Pool

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.