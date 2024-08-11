Polymath Reaches Market Capitalization of $79.54 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $79.54 million and $7,703.93 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

