Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLUG. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Plug Power to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 37,094,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,062,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $9.77.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The business had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

