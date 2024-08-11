Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. 451,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,681. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLRX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $88,503.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $88,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Articles

