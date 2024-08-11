Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.47% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
PLTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.
Playtika Stock Performance
Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The business had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Playtika
In related news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 772.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 648.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.
