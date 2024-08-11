Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $79.04. 2,469,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,193. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average is $66.95. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $79.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The company had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,549.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

