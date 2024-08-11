Piper Sandler Trims EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Target Price to $225.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EPAM. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.33.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $193.21. 801,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.95.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $184,713,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 80.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,017,000 after acquiring an additional 264,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 47,294.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,560,000 after purchasing an additional 188,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

