Piper Sandler Raises Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $105.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.50.

PLMR stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.31. Palomar has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $96.44.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palomar will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $1,126,450.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,216. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Palomar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Palomar by 29.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

