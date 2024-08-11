Piper Sandler Lowers Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $115.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Westpark Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.92.

Qualys stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.93. The stock had a trading volume of 431,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys has a 1-year low of $121.64 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total value of $291,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,748,000 after buying an additional 83,504 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 809,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,365,000 after buying an additional 72,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,095,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualys by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after acquiring an additional 169,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,607,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

